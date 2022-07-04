Why I’ve Not Been To Church In 4 Years – Uti Nwachukwu

A former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate, Uti Nwachukwu, simply known as Uti, says he has not been to church for four years.

He said this while reacting to a confession on tithing by a popular preacher, Evangelist Creflo Dollar.

Dollar, during preaching on Sunday to his congregation, admitted to having been preaching falsely about tithing.

“The teaching that I have shared on the subject of tithing were not correct,” the preacher stated.

Reacting in a story on his Instagram page, Uti said he had attempted a few times to correct the notion of tithing but was bullied.

“I’ve been saying this again and again!!!! But African christians go attack me cos they want to make money thru miracles; abi major pastor don talk am now!!!”

“I also talked about using the spirit of fear to preach!!! Reason I haven’t stepped inside a church building in naija since 2018. God bless the truth!!!!,” he wrote.