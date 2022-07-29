Wike Breaks Silence, Says Atiku Told Many Lies In Arise TV Interview

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, has expressed that Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lied in a recent interview he granted Arise Television.

In the interview, Atiku stated that he did not pick Wike as his running mate because he wanted someone he could work with “amicably.”

On Friday, speaking at the international airport in Port Harcourt, Rivers capital, Wike stated that the PDP presidential candidate lied about how he picked Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta governor, as his running mate.

He [Atiku] appeared before Arise Television, see the statements he made. So many lies were told,” the Rivers governor said.