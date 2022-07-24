Wike: I’ll Speak About Atiku Soon, Nigerians Need To Know Truth About PDP

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, has stated that he will soon speak about Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In an interview granted to ARISE TV, Abubakar said he did not pick Wike as his running mate because he wanted someone he could work with “amicably”.

Also Read: Atiku: I Didn’t Reject Wike I Only Picked Candidate I Could Work With

In a statement on Saturday, Kelvin Ebiri, media aide to Wike, quoted the Rivers governor as saying Nigerians would know the truth about recent events in the party when he eventually speaks.

“On Atiku, I will speak soon and Nigerians will know the actual truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times,” Wike was quoted as saying.