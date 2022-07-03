Wizkid Speaks On His Relationship With Davido, Burna Boy

Award-winning musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid on Saturday night spoke about his relationship with his Nigerian counterparts, Davido and Burna Boy.

There were speculations on and off the internet about a beef between the two superstars.

However, the duo were in January 2022 spotted hugging at a nightclub. The news stirred a barrage of reactions as their fans were left in awe.

Their reunion comes after popular Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy disclosed that he has settled his differences with Davido.

Performing at the Afronation music festival in Portugal on Saturday night, Wizkid pronounced that he got love for both Davido and Burna Boy.

In viral videos making the rounds on the Internet, the Essence crooner also appreciated his fans for their support.

Wizkid said: “I want to tell you tonight, Starboy, I gat love for Burna Boy, I gat love for Davido.

“And I want to thank you the fans for supporting us. We won’t be here without you guys.”

Recall that Wizkid and Burna Boy released a song together, B’Dor, in December 2021.