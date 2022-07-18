Wizkid’s Babymama Confirms Pregnancy, As She Steps Out With ‘Heavy’ Baby Bump

Jada Pollock and baby mama to Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer, Ayo Balogun popularly called Wizkid has confirmed rumours of her pregnancy.

Earlier this year, there were speculations that Wizkid and his international manager, Jada were expecting a second child.

The love birds never debunked the piece of news, but Jada has been away from social media for a while and rarely posts her photos online.

A video sighted on Twitter captures the heavily pregnant baby mama taking video and photos of the beautiful moment at Wizkid’s 32nd birthday.

The baby bump was obvious to the singer’s fans who noticed Jada’s protruding belly.