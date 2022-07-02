Wunmi Toriola Reacts As Toyin Abraham Tackles Her Over Age Fraud

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has tackled her colleague Wunmi Toriola over age fraud on social media.

Toriola who would be celebrating her birthday in a few days took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself stunning in a black dress.

Counting down to her birthday, the actress claimed she would clock age 40 on 11th July 2022, adding that those in doubt of her words should argue with their keypad.

She wrote: “It’s indeed a discovery, Fortified in a bit. Argue with your keypad, 11/07″

Reacting to the post, her colleague, Toyin seemed surprised by the post and tackled the actress for falsifying her age.

Toyin’s response obviously seemed Wunmi was merely joking about celebrating her 40th birthday.

toyin_abraham wrote: “Forty kini”

The mother of one laughed over it with an emoji saying that Toyin Abraham should let her be so she could celebrate her 40th birthday in peace.

wumitoriola wrote: “@toyin_abraham World best let me be fortified in peace”