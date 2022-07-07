‘You Deserve Super Vacation My Child’ – Obi Cubana Jubilates As His Son Bags 10 Awards

Nigerian billionaire and businessman, Obinna Oyiegbu popularly called Obi Cubana has taken to social media to celebrate his first son, Alex.

In a post shared on Instagram, Obi Cubana disclosed that his son bagged ten awards at his school.

He expressed appreciation to his wife, Lush for doing an amazing job in the life of their children.

The proud father added that his son deserves a super vacation for such an achievement.

He wrote: “Award day; Proud dad!!! Thanks @lush_eby for doing amazing job on the kids 10 awards!!!! Alex I’m super proud of you my son! @roasted_toaster69 Year 8 done and dusted…..year 9 loading! U deserve a super vacation nwa m”

As expected, Obi Cubana’s followers stormed his comment section with congratulatory messages.

legendre.eth wrote: My boy Alex the young Lion himself. @lush_eby the Lioness, always on job. Well done

tooo_furniture_royale wrote: “Proud Uncle Indeed!”

@roasted_toaster69 wrote: “Congratulations Alex”

ruchimaemelife wrote: “Billionaire wey still get time for family na the real MVP”

brownyigboegwu wrote: “One day I will write same about my daughter @kosipearl_browny God bless your home boss @obi_cubana my role model”

thesheamerica wrote: “Wow wow congratulations my Lex baby, proud Aunty”

lush_eby wrote: “Like Mother, like Son! Congratulations Diokpa nwa m

abbeyaimufua wrote: “congratulations to your son on a great achievement … proud parents”