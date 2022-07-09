Yul Edochie Reacts As Court Sentences 3 Nigerian Gay Men To Death

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has condemned the sentencing of three gay men to death by stoning by the Sharia Court in Bauchi State.

The actor took to his social media handle to express his disappointment, whilst wondering why one’s sexuality would warrant a death sentence. He wrote: “Stoning a man to death because he is Gay is wrong! Totally wrong! I am not Gay.

“I don’t plan to be. But Gay people have human beings too and should have rights. I heard the judgement was passed in Bauchi. How can you kill a human being because he is Gay. Condemn him if he engages in criminal activities. Condemn him if he’s a rapist. If not, leave judgement to God..”

Recall that the men, aged 20, 30, and 70 were sentenced by Judge Munka’ilu Sabo Ningi, under provision 134 of Bauchi State Penal Law of 2001 and Fiquhussunah Jizu’i number 2. The men were detained by members of the Hisbah Vanguard in June.