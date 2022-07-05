Yul Edochie Reacts To Viral Photo Of Homeless Veteran Actor

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has reacted to viral photos of his colleague and veteran actor, Kenneth Aguba.

This is coming shortly after well-meaning Nigerians shared photos of the small-sized actor living shabbily in a popular market in Enugu.

Reacting to the viral photos, the controversial actor assured fans that the veteran actor would be catered for and will never lack anymore.

”This one na small matter. Me, I don’t’ believe in too much talk or time wasting. Just get him to do a short video calling out his account details and post online. We will make crowd funding for him. He will never lack anything again” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the founder of Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere on Sunday via his verified Facebook offered help to the actor by giving him free accommodation.

He asked anyone with the actor’s contact to reach out to him to finalize the process.

He wrote; “Who knows the contact of this actor should tell him to contact me immediately.

Instead of him sleeping on the streets, I apostle chibuzor chinyere GO of OPM is giving him free accommodation in one of the OPM free estates.

“But I will not be establishing any business for him, only free accommodation.

FEEDING? No problem.

“Is on record that OPM male estates which have been on from the old location to the new location have been feeding the men since 2017 that is 5 years free of charge. “Is on record that OPM male estates which have been on from the old location to the new location have been feeding the men since 2017 that is 5 years free of charge.

“And all the females rescued from the streets, we have feeding since 2016 that is 6 good years free of charge.

“So as long as he is in the male estate, feeding would not be a problem for him. But I will not be establishing any business for him.

“And he can stay in the free of charge at the estate forever. Everything is fully funded through tithes and offerings in OPM Church.”