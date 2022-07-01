Yul Edochie Slams Trolls For Dragging Him And Tiwa Savage

Veteran Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has slammed those condemning him and Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage.

The Nigerian polygamist explained that people would often go about criticizing others but would do worse behind closed doors.

Edochie explained that when Tiwa Savage’s s*x tape leaked, he posted her photo on his Instagram account, in a bid to show support for her predicament.

However, he revealed that his married friend who is a certified womaniser condemned him for his show of support towards Tiwa.

He wrote: “I REMEMBER DURING TIWA’S ISSUE. I POSTED HER PIX ON MY INSTAGRAM PAGE & ENCOURAGED HER TO BE STRONG. IST PERSON TO CALL ME WAS ONE OF MY POLITICIAN FRIENDS.

HE CONDEMNED TIWA & ME FOR STANDING BY HER. SAME GUY IS MARRIED BUT CHANGES GIRLFRIENDS EVERY WEEK. HYPOCRITES EVERYWHERE!”