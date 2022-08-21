2023: Ignoring Wike Will Lead To Defeat – Jonah Jang Warns Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been asked to align himself with Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike if he hopes to win the 2023 election.

Since the PDP presidential primaries were over, Wike and Atiku have been at odds with one another.

The governor and Atiku had a falling out after Atiku chose Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running partner. The governor finished second in the presidential primary elections.

In response to the controversy, Jonah Jang, a former governor of Plateau State, advised Atiku not to disregard Wike.

Jang said ignoring Wike’s team was a wrong political move that wouldn’t guarantee Atiku’s victory in 2023.

He spoke in Rivers State during the flag-off of the construction of Omagwa internal roads in the State.

According to Jang: “I want to call on our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to close ranks with all members, particularly members of your (Wike) group of which I’m proudly one. Doing this will guarantee victory in 2023 general elections.

“These men and women, as I have said, worked hard to build this party and they cannot just be wished away overnight.

“We need to come together, settle our differences by recognising that you need each and every one of us for you to win the general election.”