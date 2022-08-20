2023: I’m Father Of Frustrated Nigerian Youths – Obasanjo Reveals Solution To Country’s Challenges

Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president of Nigeria, claims to be the father of young people in his country who are dissatisfied with the state of the economy.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the former president is seen making the claim while engaging in conversation with young people who are being led by Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, also known as Charly Boy.

Charly Boy, posing as the leader of disgruntled Nigerian youngsters, sought Obasanjo for advice on how to alleviate the current hardships of the youths.

The artist claims that the rising unemployment is the reason why young people, like himself, are becoming increasingly upset.

Speaking, Obasanjo blamed Nigerian leaders for the economic woes, saying it is not the fault of God but those in authority.

According to him, the only way to enforce change is to establish better government through good leaders.

He expressed confidence that the youths are capable of bringing the desired change, saying “there is nobody who will do it other than the youths”.

“You are the president of frustrated Nigerian youths and I am their father.

“That we are poor and frustrated is not a fault of God but the choice of our leaders and if you are going to change that, change the situation, you have to change leadership. Pure and simple”, Obasanjo added.