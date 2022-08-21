2023: Kwankwaso In Nasarawa, Promises To Address Insecurity

If elected president of Nigeria in 2023, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has vowed dedication to addressing the security issues plaguing the nation.

The former governor of Kano State made the remarks while paying a courtesy call to Dr. Shehu Chindo Yamusa III, the emir of Keffi, at his palace in the Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Also Read: 2023: I’m Father Of Frustrated Nigerian Youths – Obasanjo Reveals Solution To Country’s Challenges

He claimed that out of respect for the emirate and the whole Keffi population, the visit to the emir was imperative.

Emir Yamusa III thanked Kwankwaso for coming and sent him his blessings and best wishes.