2023: Nigerians Should Follow ‘Man Wey Know Road’, Says Shettima

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress presidential’s candidate, will carry out the accomplishments he made as governor of Lagos at the federal level, according to Kashim Shettima, the party’s vice presidential candidate.

Shettima declared on Monday at the Nigerian Bar Association’s (NBA) general convention in Lagos that if elected in 2023, they will get to work right away.

The vice presidential candidate said that during his tenure as Borno state governor, he made it possible for the nation’s top schools to be built.

“Nigerians have the capability to see through the worn-out rhetoric and sophistry of pretentious politicians,” he said.

Also Read: No Serious Party Can Reject Tinubu – SDP Spokesman

“Nigerians should follow the man wey know the road. From day one, we will hit the ground running. We’ll promptly address the issue of the economy, ecology, and security.

“And we have the antecedents. I built some of the best schools in Nigeria. Go to Borno and see wonders; you will never believe that it is a state in a state of war.

“So, we are going to replicate our achievements in Lagos, in Borno and some of the frontline states so that our nation will be a better place.

“The fundamental issue is pure leadership.”