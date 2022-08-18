2023: Opposition Adopting Strategy Of Blaming LP For Fake News, Says Obi

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has stated that the opposition is using fake news and misinformation against him and his party.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Obi said supporters of LP must remain resolute and be focused on issue-based campaigns.

The standard bearer of the LP said Nigerians must resist deceit and campaigns that would cause disaffection.

Also Read: Don’t Send Nigeria Into Tailspin With Too Much Criticism – Presidency Warns Media

“As we approach the official kick off of the 2023 election campaign, it has become evident that the opposition have adopted a negative strategy of trolling and insinuating fake news and misinformation in the social media space and blaming the Labour Party, its presidential candidate, and their supporters,” the presidential candidate tweeted.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to an issue-based and clean campaign.

“We will also rebuff all such ploys of deceit and calumny meant to create disaffection among Nigeria’s voting population, who desire credible leadership change.”