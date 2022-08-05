2023: Rev Chris Okotie To Present Interim Govt Proposal To Buhari, NASS

The founder of Household of God Church, Reverend Chris Okotie, has disclosed plans to present his proposal for an interim government to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Okotie said he would also send his interim government’s proposal to the National Assembly.

The clergyman disclosed this in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Ladi Ayodeji, on Friday.

He vowed to present the proposal to Buhari and the National Assembly after Nigerians have been sensitized.

He promised to give further explanation on the issue of his proposed interim government soon.

The statement reads partly: “The Reverend said from the inception of his announcement of the interim government proposition, he gave details of the workings in form of bullet points outlined in his widely circulated press release.