2023 Will Be About Competence, Not Connection – Obi

According to Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s candidate for president, the 2023 elections won’t be decided by connections, ancestry, or religion, but rather by competence, moral fiber, and a will to fulfill promises.

This was said by Obi at the Nigerian Bar Association’s 2022 Annual General Meeting, which is now taking place at the Eko Hotels.

Obi said, “Remember, the election we are going to have next year will not be about tribe, not religion, not connection, not entitlement, but about character, competence, capacity, and commitment to deliver.”

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate for president, is also present.

The vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Kashim Shettima, is also present at the event to represent the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu.

The 2022 NBA AGM is themed “BOLD Transitions” and its General Conference was expected to hold between August 19 to 26, with the opening ceremony happening today.