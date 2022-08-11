2023: Wrong Choice Will Consume Nigeria, Says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has appealed to Nigerians to make the right choice during the 2023 general elections.

He warned that making the wrong choice in the election may consume the nation.

Obasanjo spoke as the special guest of honour at the Wilson Badejo Foundation’s 15th annual lecture with the theme, ‘Overcoming the twin challenge of poverty and insecurity in Nigeria’ held in Lagos on Wednesday.

Also Read: IGP: Police Performance Has Improved, We’re Working To Ensure Successful 2023 Polls

Obasanjo stated that the hope that if the right choice was made in 2023, the nation may witness progress.

“It is either we make the right choice in 2023 because if we make the right choice, we would get there.

“However, if we do not make the right choice in 2023, things would consume us and we pray against that one. We must make the right choice in 2023,” Obasanjo said.