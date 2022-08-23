’23rd Of December On My Mind’, Toyin Abraham Says As She Tours Ogun State

Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress, has expressed her gratitude for what the first lady of Ogun State, Bamidele Abiodun, has done for her.

The actress thanked the first lady and the commissioner of culture and tourism for letting her tour the state.

Toyin shared a picture of herself at Olumo Rock and said she was looking forward to December 23rd.

She wrote: “Huge thanks to her Excellency @bamideleabiodunofficial and commissioner for culture and tourism @hontoyintaiwo 23rd of December on my mind”.

See post below: