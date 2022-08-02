2Face Celebrates Babymama, Pero Adeniyi On Her Birthday

Today, August 18, Pero Osaiyemi Adeniyi, the baby mama of some of the legendary musician 2Face Idibia kids, is one year older.

Pero Adeniyi thanked God for granting her another year by posting a slideshow of her images to Instagram.

She expressed gratitude to her creator for his excessive and unwavering affection for her.

Pero Adeniyi: “Grateful for another year…..it has been and can only be you Lord…. Your Mercy and Grace abounds, Thank you for loving me unconditionally all I can say is thank you Baba Mi! Jesus you love me too much ooooooo too much ooo excess love oooo, Oyigiyigo modupe Happy Birthday to me!”.

2face also took to his Instastories to post a picture of her alongside birthday wishes. He wrote: “Birthday blessing @perosaiyemi. More light, strength, wisdom and jah protection”.

