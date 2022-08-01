Actor Yul Edichie’s Second Wife Hails Him Hours After Unfollowing First Wife

Actor Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin, has showered her husband with praises a day after he unfollowed his first wife, May Edochie, on Instagram.

The movie star unfollowed his first wife on Saturday.

It can also be recalled that the ace actor Yul Edochie had received several backlashes on the internet after revealing that he had taken another wife who is an actress. Edochie and Judy Austin have a song together.

Meanwhile, in June, May Edochie, the actor’s first wife unfollowed her husband on Instagram shortly after the actor revealed to the world that he has another wife.

Months later, May released a video clip where she opened up on how she battled with depression due to her husband’s act.

Hours after Yul unfollowed his first wife, May, on Instagram, Judy showered praises on the actor via her social media account.

“His Excellency, Ezedike 1 of Nteje @yuledochie your strength and resilience are worth studying in the university you are the kindest man I know, you are a GOOD MAN!!!” She wrote.

Judy also asserted that her husband was the best director in the Nollywood industry. She wrote; “You are the best director in Nollywood and I’m saying this authoritatively.”

Yul Edochie married May Edochie in 2004, a marriage which has been blessed with four kids, 3 sons and a daughter.