Actress Bukola Arugba Excited As Toyin Abraham Surprises Her On Movie Set

Nollywood actress Bukola Arugba was shocked by Toyin Abraham as she surprised her on the set of an upcoming movie.

The actress said although she liked surprises, Toyin Abraham caught her off guard.

Bukola Arugba described how Toyin Abraham called her in the morning and how she was certain the actress was nearby.

Toyin Abraham, being the hilarious person she is, denied it, saying she was en route to Banana Island.

As Bukola met the actress, she was unable to contain her joy. She posted the video on her verified instagram account praising her colleague and Toyin replied in the comment section affirming her love.

Bukola wrote: “I love surprises. But I think I will pass for a Prophetess fa. I got a call from my sweet friend @toyin_abraham this morning and I had a clear conviction she was around, so I said to her: Toyin, my spirit just told me u are in the same town with me. Her usual funny self said no, “I’m on my way to Banana Island”. And alas, I met her on set. It’s been a happy day on set, “met a few fans outside… I love you too”.

Watch video below: