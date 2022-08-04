Actress Chiege Alisigwe Calls Out Married Man Demanding Threesome With Her

Award-winning Nollywood star Chiege Alisigwe has chastised a married man who she claims wants to have a threesome with her and his wife.

The divorced actress claimed on her verified Instagram page that despite her repeated rejections of the unpleasant offer from the man, he insisted on carrying out his fantasies.

READ MORE: Nollywood Celebrities Whose Marriages Recently Crashed

She wrote: “Stop sending me messages. I am not, never have been and will never ever be into a threesome. I will never be that type. I am a one man one woman person. Your huge amount will never get me because I am bigger than that. Spiritually and physically. Do not irritate me this morning with your dark energy. One more word and I will call you out. Enough said”.

See post below: