Actress Georgina Ibeh Warns Gistlover; Debunks Threesome Allegations

Actress, filmmaker, and brand ambassador Georgina Ibeh from Nigeria has responded to accusations that she was part of a threesome with Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Numerous celebrities were mentioned, including Shan George, Lilian Bach, Iyabo Ojo, Ruth Kadiri, Mercy Johnson, Chinyere Winifred, Larriet Omo Brish, Vivian Metchie, Georgina Onuoha, Ini Edo, Joy Ogbunu, Angel Okorie, Mary Uranta, Queen Nwokwoye, and Georgina Ibeh.

After recordings and messages of Halima Abubakar, who was briefly ill, appeared online, a number of accusations were made against Apostle Suleman.

The identities of a few Nollywood actresses who the blog claimed had slept with Apostle Johnson Suleman for money were revealed by Gist lover via its page amid the accusations and disputes between Halima Abubakar and Apostle Suleman.

Georgina Ibeh refuted the news by claiming that it is untrue in the comment area of one Gistlover’s handle. She also urged the blogger not to mention her name.

She wrote: “Excuse me please Gistlover, what is going on here please?. MY NAME IS GEORGINA IBEH, me having a Threesome with who? Please do not involve my name into this . This is a wrong accusation!!!”.

