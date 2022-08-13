Actress Mary Njoku’s Husband Breaks Down In Tears As They Renew Their Vows On 10th Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku and her husband Jason renewed their marital vows to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

The couple who got married in 2012 held their vow renewal on a scenic beach in Maldives Island, today, 12 August 2022.

In the videos sighted online, Mary was seen walking down the aisle with their son while their two daughters served as her confetti girls.

Another video that got many talking online was the moment Mary’s husband, Jackson, who is the CEO of ROK Studios broke down in tears while reading his vows to her.