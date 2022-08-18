Actress Ronke Odusanya Celebrates Daughter At 3

Nollywood actress Ronke Odusanya wrote her daughter a heartfelt birthday message as she turns 3 today.

The single mother celebrated her little one on Instagram.

Ronke described her pregnant experience and said she was excited to meet her daughter and continued to bless the day of her birth.

The actress said she would someday tell the story of the journey leading up to the birth of her kid.

As she relieved her aches, Ronke referred to the birth of her daughter as a gift from God.

She wrote: “I bless the day you were born my darling daughter – August 18, 2019. While you were in my belly, I was just seeing eager to meet you. The journey to your birth is story for another day. Immediately I held you in my hands, all the pains disappeared. You are truly God’s gift to me. God showed how much he loves me. Happy Birthday my love”.

