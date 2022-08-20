Actress Sylvia Ukaatu Says She’s Willing To Do ‘Hookup’ For A High Pay

Sylvia Ukaatu, a Nollywood actress and producer who has been in a number of movies since her debut in 2008, has revealed she’s seriously lacking a man to call her own.

The single mother of one said she is willing to accept high bids for “Hookups” while lamenting the terrible economic situation of the nation.

She said in an interview with Saturday Sun: “This year has been a blessing despite the ups and downs surrounding our country. It has made me delve into other businesses to survive; Business like clothing and real estate.

It has affected all, nobody is an exception of this. Is it hunger that I should talk about or inflation of goods and human services or should I talk about the decrease in film production because nobody wants to produce and have it not viewed due to high cost of data.

In fact, these days, young ladies are looking for all means to survive by agreeing to sex for money and all. They are into hookups as it is now called and even if they have business idea, where is the capital to start it. That’s why I don’t judge anyone because if I see any high bid hookup, I go do oh (laughs)”.

The actress, who is now working on a movie set in Agbor, Delta State, added that she might not get married but would rather to have more children and raise them on her own.

She said: “I am so single right now. You can link me to your brother, let me give him a trial. Coping with life as a single mum hasn’t been easy for me, but I’m doing just fine as the matter, due to the rate at which celebrity marriages pack up these days, I’d rather have another baby in addition to my daughter. Then close chapter for husband wahala.

If I need I man, I know how to go about it. Man never finish for Nigeria. I don’t have dildo. I do men not toys; the feelings are different”.