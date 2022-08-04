Adamu: We Won’t Be Satisfied Securing 25% Of Votes — APC Must Win All States

Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked party members to close ranks and work as a team to ensure the party’s victory in the 2023 elections.

Adamu made the call while speaking with journalists after inaugurating an eight-member Abia reconciliation committee.

Adamu stated that the party will not be satisfied with just 25 percent of votes cast in the general election.

“We have to do some works and forget some of the prejudices and stand together,” Adamu said.

“We don’t want anybody to come here after the elections and start crying and laying blames on us for our failures.

“I will not listen to that. This is the time to unite, this is the time to work for unity, if we do, God will be with us.

“All the national elections, house of representatives, senate, governorship, likely the presidential election, we will not be satisfied with just the 25 percent of votes cast.

“No half way about it, if we are to win, we must try to win every state.”