Adeboye Speaks On Saddest Period Of His Life

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, claims that when he lost one of his kids last year, some people made fun of him.

On Tuesday night, at the church’s current 70th Annual Convention on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the priest made this revelation in his sermon.

In May 2021, following the passing of his 42-year-old son Dare, Adeboye claimed that God had been at his side during the most difficult time of his life.

He said, “Some of you have heard this before: when I was in the saddest period of my life, with so many questions and I know that even in my deep sorrow some people were still laughing at me, I got a text from one of my daughters.

“All she said was: ‘Daddy, let God carry you’. And that put an end to any problem; it ended my sorrows. It renewed my faith.”