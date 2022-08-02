After Giving Him All Styles In Bed, He Still Dumped Me, I Will Never Marry Again – Korra Obidi Laments (Video)

Popular dancer, Korra Obidi has lamented again over her failed marriage with her ex foreign lover, Justin Dean.

Recall that the duo had split some months ago over cheating allegations which were leveled on Korra just days after she gave birth to her second child.

They had revealed some secrets about each other while they went through their messy break up.

Korra has taken to social media to open up on why she might never get married again.

According to the mother of two, getting married is not exactly am easy thing and despite the fact she tried giving it her all, it still crashed.

According to her, she tried giving all the bedroom styles she knows but yet, it still didn’t keep him.

Watch her speak below: