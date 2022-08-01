Again, ASUU Extends Strike By Four Weeks

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has again extended the ongoing strike by four weeks.

President of the union, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke who disclosed this via a statement on Monday, said the decision was to give the government enough time to resolve all outstanding issues with the lecturers.

Noting that the body conveyed an emergency National Executive Committee meeting of the association at the University of Abuja on Sunday, the ASUU President said the extension is with immediate effect on August 1.

“Following extensive deliberations and taking cognisance of Government’s past failures to abide by its own timelines in addressing issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action (MOA), NEC resolved that the strike be rolled over for four weeks to give Government more time to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues. The roll-over strike action is with effect from 12.01 am on Monday, 1st August 2022,” the statement read in part.