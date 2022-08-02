Akeredolu Extends Compulsory Installation Of CCTV In Public Places

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has extended the enforcement of compulsory installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) devices in all public places in the state to September 1, 2022.

The State Government earlier set August 1st as the deadline for churches, mosques, schools and public places to install CCTV within their premises.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary to Governor Akeredolu, Olatunde Richard, explained that the extension was sequel to appeals from churches, mosques and other public centres to enable them put in place necessary measures as contained in the State Executive Order.

Also Read: Insecurity: Akeredolu Orders All Public, Private Institutions To Install CCTV

According to the statement, “With the one month extension, all security agencies in the state shall enforce the Executive Order as from September 1, 2022 .

“Violators shall be prosecuted in accordance with Section 203 of the Criminal Code (Cap. 37) Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria.

“Governor Akeredolu reiterated his administration’s commitment to the security of lives and property of the people, describing it as top priority.”