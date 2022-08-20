Akeredolu Hails Amnesty Boss For Peace In N’Delta

The interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (retd), has received praise from the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, for the relative calm in the Niger Delta.

This is in accordance with Dikio’s claim that the model he introduced—Train, Employ, and Mentor—has produced its first 349 graduates.

The 349 former protesters received degrees from Bradama, a business run by High Chief Bibopere Ajube, alias Shoot-at-Sight, an ex-protester, in Agadagba-Obon, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Speaking at the occasion, Akeredolu praised Dikio for carrying out the program’s objectives by not only bringing about calm in the area but also providing the populace with sustainable means of subsistence.

Represented by his deputy, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Akeredolu said Dikio’s approach of creating wealth using the TEM scheme has helped to curb youth restivenes across the region and also produced a new legion of entrepreneurs in various sectors.

A statement signed by Dikio’s Special Adviser, Media, Neotabase Egbe and made available to our correspondent in Port Harcourt said while congratulating the beneficiaries, Akeredolu noted that their graduation signalled the commencement of massive opportunities in their quest to become active players in the key sectors of the nation’s economy.

He said, “I have no doubt that these graduates are quality products because of the institution they passed through.

“I am also indeed very pleased to know that the partnership between Bradanma and the Presidential Amnesty Programme is still very effective in providing the technical manpower for the oil and gas and other sectors.

“The dearth and scarcity of manpower in the oil and gas industry and other relevant sectors in the value chain has been a major challenge.

“It becomes very heartwarming therefore to find that the Amnesty programme since coming on stream has taken the initiative for a systemic restoration of peace in the Niger Delta through various scholarships into different institutions of learning with the skill acquisition and technical manpower provision for the industry thereby creating means of livelihood for our people.

“This initiative is a very important aspect of the dual purpose of redressing the impact of many years of neglect of infrastructural and human capital development in the Niger Delta”