Ali Baba Clears Air On Recent Attack On Nollywood Actresses

Ali Baba, a celebrated stand-up comedian, has explained his prior criticism of Nollywood actresses for their wealth.

A video showing him criticizing Nollywood actresses for their extravagant lifestyle went viral a few hours earlier.

Ali Baba criticized actresses for their means of support in a recent video posted on Instagram, questioning how many movies they have appeared in to be able to purchase a million-dollar home.

The comedian, who claimed he was tempted to name names, used the example of an actress he met in Dubai who was sponsored to lounge there but afterward appeared online to make it appear as though she had paid for the hotel costs to support his case.

Ali Baba clarified the facts by saying that the tape was created a year earlier when Obi Cubana hosted a spectacular funeral for his mother.

He explained that his phones began buzzing while he was on set, only for him to realize a video he had filmed a year prior was trending.

According to him, the video was broadcast to call attention to the hypocrisy that surrounded the females who traveled to Oba for the burial of Obi Cubana’s mother.

