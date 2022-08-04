Ali Baba Lambasts Nollywood Actresses For Over Extravagant Lifestyles

Veteran comedian Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, better known by his stage name AliBaba, has criticized well-known Nollywood actresses for leading extravagant lifestyles.

The comedian described how he met an unnamed adulterous actress in Dubai in a video that was posted on Thursday.

In the post he said: “You are an actor/actress. How many movies have you done that gave you a million to buy a house? You that just joined the industry! The people who have been in the industry since have not bought.

Let me go here, I’ll try not to mention names, I was in Dubai and while I was waiting, I saw this actress come in. I saw the protocol officers of a particular person, I greeted them and they greeted me too.

One of them approached her and gave her a hotel key, she went upstairs. Two days later, I see her posting on Instagram with captions like “Lounging in Dubai”. Can you buy your ticket?”.

The comedian went further to say: “The ones that do business and make money, we know them. Come here and be putting girls on the high jump. Girls would be thinking it’s all good. So when you see some of them run to Oba to get their own share, you’d complain.

Even if you act in every movie in the industry and they pay you N5 million each, how many movies will you do in a year?

But the ones that you know can not even act in an English movie, it has to kilosope (yoruba)movie. You will now tell me that you raised N125 million to build/buy a house in Lekki Phase 1”.

Watch video below: