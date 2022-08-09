Amotekun Intercepts Over 160 Travellers In Ondo State

Over 160 persons, mainly youths of northern extraction, have again been apprehended by men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, the Amotekun.

The men were hiding in two trucks, under some cows and motorcycles conveying them from the northern part of Nigeria. The invaders, this time around 168, are mainly middle-aged men. Some charms were recovered from the invaders by Amotekun Corps.

Parading the invaders at the Head Office of Amotekun in Ondo state, the Commander of the agency in the state, Adetunji Adeleye noted that they were hiding inside the trucks in a suspicious manner.

“On careful observation, we found out that they concealed about 40 motorcycles with over 100 persons lying beneath them,” he said.