Anita Joseph Encourages Couples To Get Intimate Before Marriage

Anita Joseph, a well-known Nollywood actress, has turned to social media to give couples dating advice.

The actress implores couples to make sure they have intimate contact with each other before exchanging vows in a video she uploaded.

READ MORE: ‘Celebrity Marriage Is Not Easy’ – Actress Anita Joseph Opens Up

She claims that if couples are able to have intimate relationships prior to getting married, concerns from couples about their partner’s sexual prowess which typically occur after marriage can be easily prevented.

She provided examples of how some women would complain about their partner’s reproductive organ while the man might stress about his partner’s prowess in bed.

Watch video below: