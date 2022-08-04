APC Names Lalong As DG Of Presidential Campaign Council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau, is the director-general of its presidential campaign council.

Abdullahi Adamu, APC national chairman, announced the development on Thursday while speaking with journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also present at the meeting were Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, APC presidential and vice-presidential candidates, respectively.

Adamu stated that the choice of Lalong as DG of the campaign council is based on his capacity to deliver.

The APC national chairman also said Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and employment, would serve as “interim spokesperson” for the presidential campaign council.\