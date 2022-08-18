APC Won’t Find It Difficult Winning 2023 Elections, Says Masari

The governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari, predicts that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would easily win the general election in 2023.

Masari told reporters on Wednesday that people who claimed it would be tough for the ruling party to win “don’t know what they are saying at all” after officially opening a hostel at Al-Hikmah University in Kwara state bearing his name.

The governor claimed that other nations are experiencing similar concerns and that Nigeria’s problems have a “global dimension.”

“Those saying it will be difficult for the APC to win the forthcoming election, they don’t know what they are saying at all,” he said.

“That was what they said in 2019 that it will be difficult for the APC to win, because of the country’s situation, but it has come to pass that they were wrong.

“The fundamental thing is that the issue affecting this country has global dimensions. The whole world is facing a crisis and inflation.

“America is going under the worst inflation in the last 40 years, likewise Ghana, Niger, and our neighbouring countries. We have to appreciate what is going on in the world before we unnecessarily criticise an issue that is global. The issues we have are beyond what one country can solve.”