ASUU: Lecturers Do Not Deserve To Earn Salaries While On Strike – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has expressed regret over the rise in cultism among lecturers and students in various varsities in the state.

Umahi aired his concerns while addressing the governing council of the Ebonyi State University and Board of the King David Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences

He expressed his dislike of the continued strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, which according to him has affected the growth of educational institutions in the country.

According to him: “I spoke about the ASUU strike earlier and I continue to appeal that there is no way the federal government can borrow such an amount to meet the demands of ASUU. There should be a way to dialogue so that the students can go back to school.

“I frown so much about the ASUU strike, and in Nigeria, the strike is not even a strike because when you are on strike, you are supposed not to even earn a salary for the whole period you didn’t work. You can as well be on strike on any slightest thing and so, it is unreasonable to demand salaries while on strike” he stated.