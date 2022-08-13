Atiku: FG’s Inability To Resolve ASUU Strike Will Never Happen If I Am President

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has stated that the government’s inability to resolve the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike would never happen under his administration.

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 over the federal government’s failure to honour an agreement on issues bordering on funding of universities, as well as salaries and allowances of lecturers.

Speaking on Friday at the commemoration of the 2022 International Youth Day in Abuja, the former vice-president said the most important and fundamental right of any youth is the right to education.

“Therefore, I take very strong exception to the strike by ASUU. The inability of the government to resolve that crisis will never happen under a PDP government or administration that I will oversee,” he said.

“I have been investing in education for the past 30 years.”