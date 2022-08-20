Atiku Not Offended By Wike’s Outbursts – Dino Melaye

A spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Dino Melaye has expressed that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, is not offended by the utterances of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The former lawmaker stated this during an interview with Saturday Punch.

Following the emergence of Atiku as the party’s flagbearer for the 2023 Presidential election and his nomination of Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate, there have been crisis in the party.

Speaking on the alleged crisis rocking the party, Melaye stated that there is no crisis within the party.

He said, “I want to start by correcting the misconception that you and many others have that there is a crisis in the PDP. I want to say without fear that there is no crisis anywhere. What we have is disagreement, and disagreement is allowed in politics. Like I said on Channels Television, democracy is noisy and it is normal for noise to be made, but the truth of the matter is that the PDP is one strong, reliable and indivisible political party. Disagreements are normal; after every primary election, it is expected that there will be disagreement and what is happening is normal.

“But if you are specifically talking about Governor Wike, I want to assure you that we are on top of the situation and reconciliation is ongoing. We’ve gone extremely far on it. We have made tremendous progress. Wike actually is a distinguished member of our party. He is a strong pillar of our party and I can assure you that he will work and support the candidature of Atiku Abubakar and the PDP.”

He also stated that the relationship between Atiku and Wike remains cordial, saying the two have met twice since the party’s presidential primary.

“I want to tell you that after the presidential primary election, Atiku met Wike twice.

When queried about the outcome of the meeting, Melaye said, “It was cordial.”