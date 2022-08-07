“Authenticity: The Courage To Be Oneself” – Kazim Adeoti’s First Wife Shares Cryptic Message

Funsho Adeoti, the first wife of actor Mercy Aigbe’s new husband, Kazim Adeoti, recently posted a cryptic message concerning authenticity

Funsho suggested that she needed the courage to be herself by sharing a video of herself.

The first wife of movie producer and entrepreneur Kazim Adeoti seems to have made this comment as regards her husband, and popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe.

The mother of four posted a beautiful video of herself on her Instagram account along with the puzzling message.

She wrote: “Authenticity: The courage to be oneself. Happy Sunday”.

See post below: