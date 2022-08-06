Basketmouth’s Wife, Elsie Okpocha Celebrates As Daughter Turns 11

Janelle Okpocha, the first child of comedian and filmmaker Basketmouth turns eleven.

The happy mother, Elsie, posted gorgeous pictures of her young daughter Janelle along with nothing but well wishes and prayers.

READ MORE: ‘I Cried Endlessly For This Child’ – Basketmouth’s Wife Speaks As Daughter Clocks One

Elsie wrote: “My baby…. my beautiful real life Princess…my sweetest heart….my smart and intelligent girl….the love of my sweet life….the definition of what a GOOD DAUGHTER should be…my Ada… my blessing from God…

I CELEBRATE YOU TODAY JANELLE OKPOCHA.

I am so Proud to call you my own.

I pray that your life is long and beautiful and God’s blessings is forever upon you.

I LOVE YOU TILL ETERNITY!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY”

See post below: