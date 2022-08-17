BBNaija: Beauty Tukura Tenders Public Apology After Disqualification

Beauty Tukura, a Level Up housemate from Big Brother Naija, has apologized publicly for her actions.

The Taraba beauty queen was disqualified from the competition after receiving a double strike an hour prior to the Sunday live elimination program, according to KFN on August 7th.

Beauty received punishment for a fight she had with Groovy at the party on Saturday.

She has apologized unconditionally to her admirers for her behavior and subsequent disqualification.

Beauty posted a lengthy apology to her supporters, family, and BBN organizers on Instagram.

She said that this past week has given her a chance to think back on her deeds.

She grieved for days and felt terrible about what she did, but the fact that she let her admirers down will still hurt her terribly.

The ex housemate apologized for her mistakes, admitted she was still developing, and made a commitment to improve.

She is still appreciative of everyone who has and continues to support her brand, though.

She promised to do better going forward and to make the most of the chance in order to atone for her mistakes.

See post below: