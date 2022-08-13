BBNaija: Beauty’s Fan Cries Uncontrolably As Phyna And Groovy Get Intimate Under Duvet

After Big Brother Naija’s Level Up housemates Phyna and Groovy engaged in sexual activity under the covers, a woman started crying.

Beauty had a relationship with her fellow housemate, Groovy before she was disqualified, and she had repeatedly resisted Phyna’s advances to him.

However, Phyna and Groovy were captured on video making some suspicious moves under the blankets last night.

This led to a woman who appears to be an admirer of Beauty, wailing on Beauty’s Twitter Space.

She claims that Groovy is attempting to put Phyna against Beauty by making a play on Phyna now that Beauty has been removed from the competition.

The audio has sparked a wide range of responses from online users:

@porshebaby: are you kidding me!!!

@_alexa__gabby: oh wow

@_buchiii: wait real tears

@_king_fibonacci_art_n_crocs: Groovy doesn’t owe beauty any loyalty… make una rest, leave the boy alone

Watch video below: