BBNaija: Daniella, Khalid Caught Enjoying Long Night Of Pleasure Again With Amaka Staying Up To Watch Them (Videos)

Two Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemates, Khalid and Daniella has once again been caught having a intense, long night of pleasure under their duvet.
The two, who are now formally a couple in the Big Brother House, were seen on camera spending a long time “cuddling” while Amaka, another house, watched from her bed.
Prior to this, Khalid had confirmed his relationship when he told Biggie in a diary session that he is happy to be in a relationship with Daniella.
Some comments gathered from netizens has focused on Amaka, hinting that with her uneasiness, ‘she must be envious of Daniella and Khalid’.
@Laman Duke wrote: “Why is Amaka not sleeping..She is uneasy and waiting. Ehyaaa. Some one should help her out.”
@Varen Dam: “Amaka is watching closely and passionately. Don’t envy oo.”
Watch the videos below;
Daniella & Khalid smooching and making out for the second time in the big brother house!
Follow @BigBrother9jaS7 for more gist!#BBNaija #Phyna #sheggz #chichi #doyin #bella #BBNaijaS7 #beauty #kess #groovy #cyph #daniella #bryann #christyo #amaka #khalid #ilebaye #kayode #saga pic.twitter.com/u0IAc8HXaX
— Big Brother Naija S7 Gist (@BigBrother9jaS7) August 3, 2022
Amaka uneasy. Be like say she dey try listen to ring tone 😁😁
Daniella Khalid Sheggz and Bella Ilebaye Pharmsavi Chomzy Christy O #BBNaija Modella Cyph Phyna and Amaka pic.twitter.com/4CxXVgrpkL
— Bamby (@Bamrealay) August 3, 2022