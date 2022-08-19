BBNaija Star, Erica Nlewedim Flies ‘Okada’ To Catch Her Flight

Erica Nlewedim, a reality star, had to use a motorcycle to make it to her aircraft after becoming caught in traffic in Lagos State.

The former Lockdown resident uploaded videos and pictures of the process of moving her luggage from her car to a bike.

The actress said in the video that she had to leave her car behind due to the irritating traffic in Lagos and make do with what was available in order to make it in time for her flight.

Later, she revealed that she had overcome all obstacles in a video that she had shared with the pilots.

Watch video below: