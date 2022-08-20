BBNaija Star, Khloe Opens Up On Plastic Surgery Journey

Khloe Abiri, a Double Wahala contestant on Big Brother Naija, finally discusses her plastic surgery journey.

The reality star had undergone surgery as a result of the bullying she had endured since leaving the reality show, she claimed.

Khloe is completely prepared to share her experience with the world after being silent about the specifics of her surgery.

She admitted that she is fixated on her new shape as she celebrated the second anniversary of her new physique.

Khloe admitted that she was anxious and worried that she wouldn’t make it out alive.

She wrote: “Now let’s talk about my surgery journey since I’m now mentally, physically and spiritually healed from that trauma….and I love my new body (truth be told, I’m obsessed). So on this day 2 years ago I got my body done.

Left my house 5am and ofcourse @graceyy_ left her baby to come take me to the clinic that early and we made videos and laugh while we head to the clinic. I made scary jokes “what if I don’t make it back alive” singing too many dad songs.

I never had any intention of lying about it cos I document everything but can’t post how I wanted it to be cos someone invaded my privacy and decided to take a picture of me out of surgery lifeless”.

Watch video below: