BBNaija’s Vee Thankful As She Turns 26

Vee Iye, a contestant on Big Brother Naija’s fifth season Lockdown, highlighted how difficult and important it is for her to celebrate her 26th birthday today, August 19, 2022.

The British-born Nigerian TV personality used Instagram to post various pictures of herself along with a heartfelt and appreciative message.

Even though Vee admitted that her 25th birthday was hard, she is thankful for another 365 days thanks to her creator.

The outspoken singer-songwriter also made fun of the devil for losing control of her life.

She wrote: “Year 25 was hard but necessary. Constantly thanking my creator for allowing me to see another year. The devil loses once again”.

See post below: